US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,163 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ORIX were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IX. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in ORIX by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 388,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after buying an additional 29,866 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ORIX by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in ORIX by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 61,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 278,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ORIX by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of IX opened at $79.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.52%. Analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

