US Bancorp DE Sells 6,468 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000.

IGLB opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average is $69.75. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $64.47 and a 12-month high of $74.42.

