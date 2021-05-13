US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom stock opened at $36.04 on Thursday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

JWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

In other news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

