Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 297,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $589.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,184.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.66 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $685.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $669.76.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $14,425,157.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $79,086,769. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

