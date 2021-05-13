Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 57,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,176,000 after purchasing an additional 67,078 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,612,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after acquiring an additional 69,841 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.30.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.26 and a 200 day moving average of $92.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.70%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

