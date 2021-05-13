Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $164,570,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $141,311,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,581,000 after buying an additional 1,839,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $82.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $87.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

