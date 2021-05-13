Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 226 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,896,000 after purchasing an additional 970,803 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,232,000 after buying an additional 487,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,377,000 after buying an additional 138,310 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,832,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 541,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $72.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.56. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $76.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

