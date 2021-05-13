Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 8,446 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,545,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,122,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after buying an additional 560,166 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 570.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 390,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 332,383 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,014,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,105,000 after buying an additional 262,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,593,000.

BSCO opened at $22.22 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27.

