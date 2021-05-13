Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 1,340 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $97.88 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $65.72 and a 52-week high of $103.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.24.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.