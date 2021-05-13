Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 7,959 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,959 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 55I LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 224,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 311,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $184.02 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $128.33 and a one year high of $192.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.72.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

