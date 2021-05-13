Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 82 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 80,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,772,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,320,000 after acquiring an additional 43,741 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $478.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.26. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $271.91 and a 12-month high of $507.63.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.