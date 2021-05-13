Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,551,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,121 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.73. 118,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,704. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $63.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.35.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

