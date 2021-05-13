Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $131.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.71 and its 200-day moving average is $124.11. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $84.10 and a 12 month high of $137.39.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

