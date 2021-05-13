Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 301.9% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $223.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $141.01 and a twelve month high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

