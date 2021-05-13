Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.9% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,592. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.98 and its 200 day moving average is $202.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $227.82.

