Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,953,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.1% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $403,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.56. 250,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,293. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $138.37 and a 12 month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.