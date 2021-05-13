Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Director Wouter Latour Sells 100,000 Shares

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vaxart stock opened at $6.51 on Thursday. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.96 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vaxart by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vaxart by 1,194.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Vaxart by 32.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vaxart by 268.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

