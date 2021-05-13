Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:PCVX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.53. 2,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,520. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80. Vaxcyte has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $58.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vaxcyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,053.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $386,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,299,417.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $613,648 over the last quarter.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

