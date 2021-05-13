Velas (VLX) Hits Market Cap of $258.58 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 25% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Velas has a market cap of $258.58 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000978 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002399 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000566 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.