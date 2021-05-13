Velodyne Lidar Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 10,990 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 757% compared to the average volume of 1,283 put options.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

VLDR opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Velodyne Lidar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 111,977 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 485,044 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth $5,801,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 209,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 77,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 621.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 169,674 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

