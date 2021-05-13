VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Given “Hold” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their hold rating on shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) in a report released on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VER. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of VEREIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.22.

Shares of VER opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89. VEREIT has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 53.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in VEREIT by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,409,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,056,000 after purchasing an additional 187,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VEREIT by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,260,000 after purchasing an additional 363,013 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in VEREIT by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 595,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,992,000 after purchasing an additional 339,680 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT during the 1st quarter valued at $4,414,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VEREIT by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

