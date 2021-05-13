Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.95 billion.

Shares of VRTX traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,381. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.10.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,409,910 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

