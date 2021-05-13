Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Price Target Increased to GBX 80 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) had its price objective hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON VTU opened at GBX 46.20 ($0.60) on Wednesday. Vertu Motors has a one year low of GBX 20.10 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 48.65 ($0.64). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 42.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £169.63 million and a PE ratio of -23.07.

Vertu Motors Company Profile

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Farnell Land Rover, Farnell Jaguar, Vertu Mercedes-Benz, Macklin Motors, and Hereford Audi brands.

