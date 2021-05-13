ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VIAC. UBS Group cut ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a sell rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

VIAC stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.00. 151,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,680,141. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average is $47.04. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,073,000 after acquiring an additional 485,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,553,000 after acquiring an additional 866,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,314,000 after acquiring an additional 830,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

