Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $374 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,368,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 789,399 shares during the period. Steel Dynamics makes up 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.49% of Steel Dynamics worth $374,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 366.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after buying an additional 2,536,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,222,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,815,000 after purchasing an additional 126,593 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after buying an additional 173,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,644. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $3.31 on Thursday, hitting $64.16. 66,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $66.27.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

