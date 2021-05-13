Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $423.69 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794,825 shares during the period. Textron makes up about 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $423,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Textron by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,811,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,146 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,887,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,205,000 after buying an additional 501,537 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,620,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,308,000 after buying an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,141,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after buying an additional 579,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Textron by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 860,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,564,000 after buying an additional 122,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Shares of TXT stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,106. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $69.16.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

