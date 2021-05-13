Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,516 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $292,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,784,000 after buying an additional 4,027,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,569 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 438,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,198,000 after purchasing an additional 260,943 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 819,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,330,000 after purchasing an additional 245,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

AJG stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.31. 82,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,372. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $83.77 and a one year high of $154.03. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 957 shares of company stock valued at $117,785. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

