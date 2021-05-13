Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 827,318 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,676,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 827,318 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $255,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 324,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 414,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,654 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

AMH traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.66. 4,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.40. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $37.73.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

