Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VTXPF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victrex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of Victrex stock opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Victrex has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

