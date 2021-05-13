Vicus Capital Has $3.58 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 277.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,860 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMB. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA SMB remained flat at $$18.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,006. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $18.21.

VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

