Vicus Capital Takes Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. Vicus Capital owned 0.10% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,866,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,376,000 after buying an additional 1,581,286 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,003,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,457,000 after buying an additional 94,485 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 868,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,318,000 after buying an additional 19,681 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 285,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGOV stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 85,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,525. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.16. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.17 and a 52 week high of $55.97.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.