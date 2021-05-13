Vicus Capital Trims Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vicus Capital cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total transaction of $366,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,885,122 shares of company stock worth $555,355,091 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $307.98. 280,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,560,006. The stock has a market cap of $873.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.69 and a 1-year high of $331.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $305.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.57.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

