Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 1.66%.

VFF opened at $7.89 on Thursday. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $640.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.77 and a beta of 4.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Village Farms International from $11.00 to $8.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

In other Village Farms International news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

