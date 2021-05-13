Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.46.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPCE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

SPCE stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,627,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,607,967. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $51,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,490,240. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 148,047 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 569.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 115,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,371,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

