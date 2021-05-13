Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CYBBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Virgin Money UK from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBBF opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.45.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.