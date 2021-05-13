Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 500 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $66,576,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $53,385,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $18,327,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,264,000 after acquiring an additional 424,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,789,900.00. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 6,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $319,824.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,280 shares of company stock worth $7,658,692. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBL opened at $50.90 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.83.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

