Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 9,600 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.19% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 33,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of CHCT opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.