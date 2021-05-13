Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 500 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 26.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SAM. Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 target price on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,238.36.

NYSE:SAM opened at $1,054.22 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.97 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,203.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,056.30.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.