Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stock Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 77.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Quidel were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,733,000 after buying an additional 99,018 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 97.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $917,709.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,699.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,270 shares of company stock worth $4,107,445 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QDEL opened at $119.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.83 and its 200 day moving average is $180.85. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.40 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The company had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

