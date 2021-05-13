Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,700 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth about $36,964,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth about $13,818,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,294,000 after purchasing an additional 163,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 91,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $7,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $106.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.50. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNBR shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

In related news, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $162,333.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,878.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $636,890.54. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

