Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 4,900 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.50.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $441.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.24, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.32 and a twelve month high of $466.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $430.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.96.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

