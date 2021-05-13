Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s Largest Position

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,172,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 112,359 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 10.7% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,095,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,721.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V traded up $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $222.74. 83,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,231,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.82 and a 52-week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

