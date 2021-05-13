Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 252,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $1,602,390.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 51,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,852.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,981.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VSH. Bank of America downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.