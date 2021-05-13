Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.800-0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.32 million.

NYSE VSTO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.82. 26,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,394. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $38.36.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CL King upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

