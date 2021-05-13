VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

VNRX stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.92. VolitionRx has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on VNRX shares. Aegis increased their price objective on VolitionRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.