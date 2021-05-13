Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOR. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE VOR opened at $21.30 on Thursday. Vor Biopharma has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $63.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $862,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $5,256,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $8,112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $1,391,000.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

