Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.73). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,253,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,348,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 736,668 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 684,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 375.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 493,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 389,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.