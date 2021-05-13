Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.29, but opened at $14.35. Vuzix shares last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 66,593 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. The company’s revenue was up 160.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vuzix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vuzix by 88.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $987.72 million, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84.

About Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

