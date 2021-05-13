W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Upgraded to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $435.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $425.36.

Shares of GWW opened at $454.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.76. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $263.83 and a 1-year high of $479.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 37.48%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815 in the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $4,714,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 10,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,461,000 after purchasing an additional 45,336 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

