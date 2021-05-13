Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.41. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WD has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

WD stock traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.80. The company had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,627. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.18. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $114.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $6,731,263.08. Also, Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $246,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,136 shares of company stock valued at $9,959,020. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 66.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.